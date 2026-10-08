Maharashtra FDA moves to suspend licenses of 5 Mumbai eateries
Mumbai's food scene just got a reality check: five popular spots, including Barista Coffee Company Limited in Shivaji Park and Sandy Da Dhaba in Madh, are facing license or registration suspension over alleged food safety and hygiene violations by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
This move is part of a bigger push to make sure what's on your plate is actually safe.
FDA finds pests, cracks down statewide
After recent inspections across places such as Pune and Raigad, the FDA found problems like pests, dirty kitchens, and bad food storage.
Other places, including Rajidi Retail in Bhandup Village, Food Hub cloud kitchen in Malad, and Milkow's Dairy Products in Kandivali, also faced action.
The FDA has cracked down on eateries and food establishments across the state.