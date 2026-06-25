Maharashtra FDA orders 450,000 businesses to show calories and allergens
India
Big update for Maharashtra foodies: chain restaurants and large food businesses now have to show calorie counts and allergen details right on their menus.
The FDA's new order covers about 450,000 food businesses statewide, aiming to make it easier for everyone to know exactly what they are eating.
Vegetarian labeling, free water, hygiene rules
Menus will also clearly mark if dishes are vegetarian or nonvegetarian, so you can spot your choice at a glance.
Restaurants must provide free drinking water and let customers know it is available.
Plus, stricter hygiene rules mean staff need health checks and training; breaking these rules could lead to fines or even losing their license.
As FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe puts it, "Safe food is a fundamental right of every citizen."