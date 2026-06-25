Maharashtra FDA orders 450,000 businesses to show calories and allergens

Vegetarian labeling, free water, hygiene rules

Menus will also clearly mark if dishes are vegetarian or nonvegetarian, so you can spot your choice at a glance.

Restaurants must provide free drinking water and let customers know it is available.

Plus, stricter hygiene rules mean staff need health checks and training; breaking these rules could lead to fines or even losing their license.

As FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe puts it, "Safe food is a fundamental right of every citizen."