Maharashtra FDA orders closure of Siya Goyal family's spice shop
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has directed M/s BG Goyal and Company, a spice and dry fruits shop run by Siya Goyal's family, to stop business operations after finding violations of food safety rules.
This comes while Siya Goyal is already in the news as an accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.
The shop can't reopen until it fixes these issues, according to officials.
FDA seizes stock worth 8.14L
During their inspection, FDA officials seized 4,172kg of products, such as turmeric powder, sesame seeds, and soybean chunks, worth ₹8.14 lakh.
The main problems? Suspected labeling violations, possible adulteration, and missing license updates.
The family has been directed to stop business activities until further orders.
Siya Goyal arrested in Agarwal murder
Siya Goyal is currently in jail along with Chetan Chaudhary for allegedly planning and carrying out the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal on June 18.
Reports say there was a personal connection between them that led to the crime.