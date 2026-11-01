Maharashtra FDA orders disposal certificates to curb expired food repackaging
India
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an order to curb the selling and repackaging of expired food products.
Now, companies have to prove they're disposing of old stock properly, with official certificates from registered agencies.
The big goal here: stop expired goods from sneaking back onto shelves with new labels.
Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹5cr adulterated food
To make sure everyone follows the rules, the FDA has been running raids across the state, recently seizing ₹5 crore worth of adulterated food in just two cases.
In places like Gulzar Nagar, illegal food stocks worth lakhs of rupees have been confiscated, and 32 people (including business owners) are now facing action.
Plus, hotels and dairies have received compliance orders to keep things clean and legal.