Maharashtra FDA revokes Cipla Pune licenses over Reactin Plus case
Cipla's Pune facility just lost its drug sale licenses after the Maharashtra FDA found several issues during an inspection of its C&F facility at Wadki in Pune, linked to the Reactin Plus Tablets case.
Problems included messy storage, mismatched stock records, and not following orders to recall mislabeled drugs, definitely not what you want from a major pharma company.
Cipla failed to recall mislabeled drugs
The drugs were wrongly labeled as "analgesic and antipyretic," breaking the law.
Inspectors also found ₹11.19 lakh worth of stock seized at Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences's main warehouse in Wadki, Pune, while stock stored carelessly on floors, records that didn't add up, and expired medicines left unmanaged.
Even after getting a show-cause notice and recall directions, Cipla didn't fix things, prompting the FDA to step in for public safety.