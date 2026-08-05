Maharashtra FDA rolls out food safety rules for 450,000 outlets
Maharashtra's FDA just rolled out new food safety rules that will impact nearly 450,000 places you might order from: think restaurants, hotels, bakeries, cloud kitchens, and even your favorite food delivery apps.
The idea is to make eating out safer and more transparent for everyone.
Maharashtra outlets must offer free water
Every food outlet now has to offer free, safe drinking water with clear signs.
No more wrapping your snacks in newspapers: only proper food-grade packaging is allowed.
Big chains need to show calorie counts, allergen information, and vegetarian and nonvegetarian labels on menus so you know exactly what you're getting.
Maharashtra kitchens face stricter hygiene penalties
There are stricter hygiene rules too: no reusing oil, staff must get regular health checks and safety training, and all ingredients have to come from licensed suppliers.
Kitchens need to follow proper storage practices or risk fines or even being shut down if they don't comply.