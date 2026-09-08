Maharashtra FDA says food safety rules will not ban festivals
India
Maharashtra's FDA just clarified: their new food safety rules won't mess with your favorite festivals or traditions.
The focus is on stopping food adulteration and keeping things safe, not banning any religious or cultural events.
Maharashtra FDA launches festival enforcement calendar
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said stuff like prasad, bhandaras, and Ganapati celebrations are totally fine: "No religious or cultural activity is being prohibited by this order."
The FDA has now set up a year-round Festival Enforcement Calendar to make things clearer for vendors and organizers, without any extra licenses or new laws.