Maharashtra FDA seizes 160,000L adulterated milk, Mumbai supply cleaned up
India
Mumbai just saw a big clean-up in its milk supply: Maharashtra's FDA seized over 160,000-liter of adulterated milk after checking 360 places and suspending 35 licenses.
The good news? Despite worries, there's been no shortage at home, but the days of cheap, low-quality milk are over.
Sealed packaging pushes milk to ₹60
With stricter rules and sealed packaging now required, prices have gone up: National Dairy hiked rates to ₹60 a liter, and sweet shops are paying ₹2 to ₹5 more a liter.
While small businesses relying on cheap milk are struggling, legit farmers are finally earning more (₹39 a liter for cow's milk, up to ₹72 a liter for buffalo), and demand for premium products like paneer and ghee is booming.