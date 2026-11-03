Maharashtra FDA seizes 2,279.7-liter Patanjali cow ghee in Sambhajinagar
India
The Maharashtra FDA just seized 2,279.7-liter of Patanjali cow ghee worth ₹20.20 lakh from M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
This is part of a bigger push to stop food adulteration and keep things safe for everyone, especially during the festive season.
FDA confiscates ₹9.01cr food across Maharashtra
This drive wasn't just about ghee: food articles worth ₹90,100,000 were confiscated across Maharashtra, including 1,44,218kg of edible oil from Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
The FDA also suspended licenses for 19 places with hygiene issues, sealed seven establishments, arrested 16 people, and filed 13 FIRs.
All in all, it's a strong signal that food safety is being taken seriously right now.