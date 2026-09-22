Maharashtra FDA seizes 32,023kg/l unsafe food worth 1.36cr
Ahead of the festive rush, Maharashtra's FDA just pulled off a major sweep: around 32,023kg/litres of food stock like khoya, mawa, peda, ghee, and dry fruits were seized or destroyed for being unhygienic or possibly adulterated.
The total haul? worth nearly ₹1.36 crore.
The goal: making sure what lands on your plate this season is actually safe to eat.
Mumbai licenses suspended, Swiggy Instamart shut
Mumbai was hit hard: 10 food establishments had their licenses and registration certificates suspended for hygiene lapses.
A Swiggy Instamart dark store in Ballard Estate was shut indefinitely after inspectors found serious sanitary issues.
Across Maharashtra, the FDA suspended 12 licenses and handed out 36 improvement notices; plus, they filed FIRs against illegal sellers of banned products like gutkha, leading to 15 arrests and more stock seizures worth ₹1.38 crore.
The message is clear: safe food comes first this festive season.