Maharashtra FDA seizes 32,023kg/l unsafe food worth 1.36cr

Mumbai was hit hard: 10 food establishments had their licenses and registration certificates suspended for hygiene lapses.

A Swiggy Instamart dark store in Ballard Estate was shut indefinitely after inspectors found serious sanitary issues.

Across Maharashtra, the FDA suspended 12 licenses and handed out 36 improvement notices; plus, they filed FIRs against illegal sellers of banned products like gutkha, leading to 15 arrests and more stock seizures worth ₹1.38 crore.

The message is clear: safe food comes first this festive season.