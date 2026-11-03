Maharashtra FDA seizes 9.01cr food items including Patanjali cow ghee

Maharashtra's FDA just wrapped up a big food safety drive, seizing ₹9.01 crore worth of products right before the festive rush.

This included 2,279.7-liter of Patanjali cow ghee (worth about ₹20.20 lakh) from M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, flagged for alleged misbranding and adulteration under food safety laws.