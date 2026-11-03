Maharashtra FDA seizes 9.01cr food items including Patanjali cow ghee
Maharashtra's FDA just wrapped up a big food safety drive, seizing ₹9.01 crore worth of products right before the festive rush.
This included 2,279.7-liter of Patanjali cow ghee (worth about ₹20.20 lakh) from M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, flagged for alleged misbranding and adulteration under food safety laws.
FDA operation suspends 19 licenses
The FDA also cracked down on hygiene violations, suspending 19 licenses across cities like Mumbai and Amravati, and sealing seven places.
The operation led to 13 FIRs, 16 arrests, and the seizure of banned items worth ₹79.40 lakh.
Other big hauls included 1,44,218kg of edible oil from Avenue Supermarts in Thane and various goods from traders in Satara, all part of keeping your festive snacks safe this season.