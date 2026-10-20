Maharashtra FDA seizes nearly 9.5 tons paneer, khoya in Pune
India
Just ahead of Diwali, the FDA stepped in and seized nearly 9.5 tons of paneer and khoya in Pune: basically, a huge stash of dairy that's used to make all those festive sweets.
With demand for mithai spiking this time of year, the move is all about food safety inspections ahead of Diwali.
Maharashtra FDA steps up food inspections
The Maharashtra FDA isn't stopping there. They've stepped up inspections of food establishments as part of its food safety enforcement drive.