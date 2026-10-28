Maharashtra FDA seizes over 6,400kg food during surprise Diwali checks
India
Just ahead of Diwali, the Maharashtra FDA confiscated over 6,400kg of food items, including popular treats like sonpapdi and milk products, during surprise checks across Nagpur, Pune, Konkan, Mumbai, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
The goal? To make sure what's sold this festive season actually meets quality standards for labeling and storage.
₹24.92L food taken off shelves
Food worth ₹24.92 lakh was taken off shelves, with the biggest haul from an unlicensed Kamthi business holding 1,795kg of sonpapdi.
In Mumbai's Kandivali area, sweets with too much coloring were pulled from Arihant Sweets, while Classic Enterprises in Goregaon lost a stash of broken rice.