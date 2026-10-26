Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹12.74cr food before Diwali, suspends 68 licenses
India
Just before Diwali, the Maharashtra FDA seized food products worth ₹12.74 crore in a major festive season crackdown.
The raids led to 68 licenses being suspended over serious hygiene issues, showing the FDA is serious about keeping unsafe foods off shelves.
Maharashtra FDA seizes/destroys 3,74,762kg and 28,297L
The FDA seized or destroyed 3,74,762kg of unsafe food and 28,297-liter of questionable products.
They also confiscated expired goods from Thane and Pune that were suspected to be heading back into stores, plus banned items like gutkha and pan masala worth ₹3.15 crore, proving there's still a long way to go for full food safety compliance.