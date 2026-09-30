Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹4.78cr banned tobacco and oil stock

Big news from Maharashtra: the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just pulled off a major bust, seizing nearly ₹4.78 crore worth of goods and vehicles in Palghar-Thane and Buldhana.

In Palghar-Thane, they confiscated banned gutkha, pan masala, and scented tobacco products valued at ₹85.64 lakh, plus two trucks used to transport them.

Over in Buldhana, officials found 2.49 lakh kilograms of refined soyabean oil stock from a business suspected of operating without a valid license, worth about ₹3.51 crore, and took samples for quality checks.