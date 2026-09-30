Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹4.78cr banned tobacco and oil stock
Big news from Maharashtra: the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just pulled off a major bust, seizing nearly ₹4.78 crore worth of goods and vehicles in Palghar-Thane and Buldhana.
In Palghar-Thane, they confiscated banned gutkha, pan masala, and scented tobacco products valued at ₹85.64 lakh, plus two trucks used to transport them.
Over in Buldhana, officials found 2.49 lakh kilograms of refined soyabean oil stock from a business suspected of operating without a valid license, worth about ₹3.51 crore, and took samples for quality checks.
FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe vows action
These raids happened after tip-offs about vehicles moving banned items.
One truck was stopped near Charoti Toll Plaza with over ₹50 lakh in illegal products; another was caught with fake number plates recovered from it near Kasara.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the State would continue taking action against businesses involved in the manufacture, storage, transport or sale of banned, unlicensed or substandard food products.