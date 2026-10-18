Maharashtra FDA shuts Reliance Retail Chakan warehouse, suspends Blinkit-linked warehouse
India
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just pulled the plug on Reliance Retail's Chakan warehouse and suspended a Blinkit-linked warehouse in Nighoje after some pretty major hygiene failures.
Inspectors found cockroaches, rodents, leaking packages, and even staff spitting inside.
The Reliance Retail warehouse also had issues with expired and spoiled products and sloppy storage.
Maharashtra FDA inspects Zomato Hyperpure
This isn't a one-off: The FDA has been stepping up checks on food safety lately, hitting big names like Zomato Hyperpure too.
The message is clear: If you're in the food business, keeping things clean isn't optional anymore.