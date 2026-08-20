Maharashtra FDA suspends 2 Blinkit outlets in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
India
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended two Blinkit outlets in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after finding expired products, poor storage, and dirty conditions during inspections on August 18, 2026.
Both places were flagged for breaking food safety rules and putting public health at risk.
Maharashtra FDA finds tobacco, expired ghee
This crackdown is part of a bigger statewide push: earlier, a Zepto facility in Mumbai faced similar action.
At the Blinkit sites, inspectors found tobacco being sold with groceries, expired ghee mixed in with regular stock, and refrigerated foods left out at room temperature.
The FDA also noted missing staff health certificates and messy areas like garbage near the unloading area.