Maharashtra FDA suspends 4 Mumbai food licenses over hygiene lapses
Maharashtra's FDA has suspended the licenses of four Mumbai food businesses, Akshay Caterers (Garware Institute), Craftpac Hospitality (Jio World Drive), Marion Hotel and Restaurant (Dadar West), and Bhagwati Stores (Chembur), after finding some pretty serious hygiene lapses.
Think infestations, misuse of artificial colors and MSG, plus reusing old cooking oil.
Contamination found in statewide inspections
During inspections, officials spotted uncovered cooked food, moldy walls, dirty kitchen gear, and even stagnant wastewater giving off odors.
They also noticed no separation between vegetarian and nonvegetarian prep areas, raising cross-contamination risks.
The FDA says this is part of a statewide special inspection drive to keep food safe: It is conducting a statewide special inspection drive to ensure that citizens get safe, hygienic, and quality food.