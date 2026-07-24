Maharashtra FDA suspends 5 Mumbai bakeries over hygiene breaches
The Maharashtra FDA has suspended five Mumbai bakeries, including the well-known Bristol Bakery in Mahim, after finding serious hygiene problems during recent inspections.
Of 34 establishments targeted in the crackdown, these bakeries did not meet basic food safety standards, with issues like pests and poor sanitation coming up.
FDA urges bakeries after hygiene violations
Major problems included pest infestations, dirty workspaces, and missing health checks for staff.
Along with Bristol, Anmol (Andheri East) and Saba (Aarey Road, Goregaon East) were suspended, while Bengaluru Iyengar (Kalachowki) and Golden Bakery (Ghatkopar West) received 'Stop Business' notices.
The FDA said it has appealed "to all bakery businesses to strictly comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed under it."