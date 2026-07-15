Maharashtra FDA suspends licenses of 3 well known Mumbai eateries
Three well-known Mumbai eateries, Shalimar Hospitality, Noor Mohammadi Hotel, and Rehmania Restaurant, just had their licenses suspended by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration for breaking food safety and hygiene rules.
This move comes after several inspections found some pretty serious problems in their kitchens.
Inspections reveal hygiene and storage breaches
Shalimar and Noor Mohammadi were both flagged for things like greasy floors, bad storage of raw ingredients, missing water quality checks, and not keeping pests out.
Rehmania's license was suspended after inspectors found unsafe food and chemical storage, rusted equipment, damaged walls, and missing safety documents.
These actions follow the recent shutdown of K Rustom & Co. showing the FDA is stepping up its game on restaurant safety in Mumbai.