Maharashtra FDA suspends licenses or registrations of 19 food operators
India
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licenses or registrations of 19 food business operators after finding hygiene and food safety violations.
This action came during a special festive-season inspection drive.
FDA seizes 3.53Lkg food worth ₹9.01cr
During their checks, the FDA seized over 3.53 lakh kg of food worth ₹9.01 crore from 114 places across the state.
Inspectors found things like insect infestations, dirty storage areas, and even old tins being reused for edible oils.