The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just suspended the food licenses of some well-known spots, like the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli and British Brewing Company in Lower Parel, after inspections found flies in flour bags, cockroaches in wash basin areas, and food stored carelessly.

These suspensions went down on November 23 for NSCI and November 21 for British Brewing Company and revealed some pretty unappetizing scenes.