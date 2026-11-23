Maharashtra FDA suspends NSCI Worli, British Brewing licenses after inspections
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just suspended the food licenses of some well-known spots, like the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli and British Brewing Company in Lower Parel, after inspections found flies in flour bags, cockroaches in wash basin areas, and food stored carelessly.
These suspensions went down on November 23 for NSCI and November 21 for British Brewing Company and revealed some pretty unappetizing scenes.
Mumbai Pune eateries face FDA action
Food handlers were caught working without gloves, and waste was piling up right where meals are prepared.
The crackdown didn't stop there: a Mumbai University canteen got hit with a ₹100,000 fine for running without a license, while Crusto's in Prabhadevi had its food license suspended over poor waste management.
In total, six more Mumbai establishments and 21 places across Pune division faced action, all part of the FDA's bigger push to keep food safety standards high.