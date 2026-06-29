Maharashtra fines pre-April 2019 vehicles without HSRP from July 1
India
Heads up, Maharashtra vehicle owners: starting July 1, if your ride was registered before April 2019 and doesn't have a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP), you could face fines.
The Transport Department is serious about this deadline, so make sure you're sorted by June 30 to avoid penalties.
Maharashtra HSRP bookings due June 30
If you at least book an HSRP appointment by June 30, you'll get some temporary relief. But skip it, and things like ownership transfers or address changes at the RTO will be put on hold (though fitness certificate renewals are safe for now).
Out of 2.1 crore eligible vehicles, just over half have booked their slots so far; urban areas are leading the way.