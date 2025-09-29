Maharashtra floods: 10 dead, over 11,800 rescued

Maharashtra has faced relentless rain over the last two days, leading to major floods that have sadly claimed at least 10 lives. With dam water releases adding to the chaos, rescue teams have managed to save more than 11,800 people across the state, including in hard-hit districts like Nashik, Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, and Yavatmal.

Thousands evacuated in Paithan The Jayakwadi dam had to open its gates after heavy inflows, forcing nearly 7,000 people in Paithan to evacuate.

Other areas like Beed and Nanded are also dealing with severe flooding, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has received over 800mm of rain this season.

Thousands are now staying in relief camps where they're getting food and medical help.

NDRF teams deployed across state More than 60 flooded roads and bridges have been cleared so far so emergency services can reach those in need.

National Disaster Response Force teams are working across the state while authorities keep a close watch on further dam releases.