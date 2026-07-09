Maharashtra floods destroy thousands of Ganesh idols before Ganesh Chaturthi
Massive floods hit Johe and Tambadshet villages in Maharashtra on Tuesday in early July 2026, wiping out thousands of Ganesh idols barely a month before Ganesh Chaturthi.
These two villages usually make about 80% of the state's idols, so the damage is huge: artisans are facing losses worth crores and many lost almost all their work overnight.
Floodwaters ruin booked eco-friendly clay idols
Floodwaters rushed into workshops within minutes, giving artisans no chance to save their creations.
Many idols were already booked or nearly finished. Makers like Mahendra Ganesh Patil and Prashant Bhagwan Patil have lost lakhs, especially since eco-friendly clay idols were ruined by the water.
With the damage extensive and government help delayed due to ongoing rains, restarting production in time for the festival feels nearly impossible for many.