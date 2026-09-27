Maharashtra forms 12-member committee to revive college student elections
India
Big news for students: Maharashtra is looking to revive college student elections, which haven't happened since the early 1990s.
A 12-member committee, led by former Mumbai University vice chancellor Suhas Pednekar, has been set up to figure out how this could work.
The focus is on keeping elections academic and free from outside political or commercial influence.
Student elections halted after 1989 violence
Student elections were stopped decades ago after violence and unrest, especially following a tragic incident in 1989.
Although there have been attempts to restart them, like the 2016 law, they never took off due to various challenges.
Now, with Gen Z students and campus groups pushing hard for their return, the state wants a fair system that gives everyone a voice on campus.