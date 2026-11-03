Maharashtra forms committee to aid flood and drought-hit farmers ₹291.91Cr
India
Maharashtra is stepping up to support farmers facing tough times after drought and flooding this year.
Chief Minister has announced a new high-level committee, teaming up with NGOs like Paani Foundation to boost water conservation and bring back the Water Cup contest.
The state has set aside ₹291.91 crore to help those affected between June and August 2026.
Direct ₹262.7Cr to 3,09,289 farmers
The committee, led by top ministers, will focus on areas officially declared drought-hit due to low rainfall.
3,09,289 farmers will get crop damage compensation directly in their bank accounts, ₹262.7 crore in total, while another ₹29.21 crore goes toward restoring damaged farmland.
Importantly, this aid goes straight to farmers so banks can't use it for loan repayments.