Maharashtra: Geography papers stolen before exam, CCTV malfunction adds woes India Mar 20, 2026

50 SSC geography exam papers were stolen from a school near Solapur just before the big test.

Turns out, someone had tried to break in two days earlier, but the block education officer only told a home guard and didn't report it further, leading to his suspension along with others.

Making things worse, the CCTV cameras weren't working at the time because of storage issues that hadn't been fixed.