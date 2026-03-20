Maharashtra: Geography papers stolen before exam, CCTV malfunction adds woes
50 SSC geography exam papers were stolen from a school near Solapur just before the big test.
Turns out, someone had tried to break in two days earlier, but the block education officer only told a home guard and didn't report it further, leading to his suspension along with others.
Making things worse, the CCTV cameras weren't working at the time because of storage issues that hadn't been fixed.
Minor caught, papers recovered
Even after the theft, the Maharashtra board decided to hold the geography exam as planned since there was no sign of leaked papers online or at local shops.
Later that day, police caught a minor involved in the theft and managed to recover all stolen materials.
Officials suspended three staff members and launched an investigation into the theft and security lapses.