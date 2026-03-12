Maharashtra: Girls asked to check Class 10 answer sheets India Mar 12, 2026

At Uttreshwar High School in Satara, a teacher reportedly had Class six girls help check answer sheets for the Class 10 board exams.

CCTV footage shows teacher Vaibhav Shende sitting with the younger students as they reviewed the papers, raising big questions about how seriously exam evaluations are being handled.

This happened during the busy Maharashtra State Board exam season, when over 13 lakh students were registered for the Class 12 (HSC) exams and Class 10 (SSC) exams were also underway.