Maharashtra government pauses Nanded Gurdwara Act changes after Sikh concerns
India
The Maharashtra government has hit pause on planned changes to the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Act after the Sikh community raised concerns.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule shared that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wants any updates to happen only after talking things through with Sikh representatives via a high-level committee.
Gurdwara board expansion and elections proposed
The proposed tweaks would expand the Gurdwara Board from 17 to 21 members and bring in internal elections for top roles.
The government says it's all about making management more transparent and improving facilities for devotees, but they promise nothing will move forward until community feedback is heard and included in the final plan.