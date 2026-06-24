Maharashtra government plans slum-free 2050, over 850 acres, 125,000+ homes
The Maharashtra government is rolling out a big plan to redevelop over 850 acres of slum land, hoping to make the city slum-free by 2050.
Areas like Antop Hill, Majaswadi, and Behrambaug are set for transformation: together, they'll see more than 125,000 new homes built for people living there.
Slum Rehabilitation Authority seeks redevelopment approvals
The Slum Rehabilitation Authority has sent proposals to the state committee. If approved, eligible residents will get free new homes.
Developers who pay the most for land can build properties to sell.
Reliance 4IR Realty just won a bid for Juhu Galli (14,000 homes for slum dwellers and 14,000 PAP homes planned), and the 18 cluster slum plots identified by the SRA for redevelopment include areas like Govandi and Chembur, so this push is just getting started.