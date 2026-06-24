Maharashtra government plans slum-free 2050, over 850 acres, 125,000+ homes

Slum Rehabilitation Authority seeks redevelopment approvals

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority has sent proposals to the state committee. If approved, eligible residents will get free new homes.

Developers who pay the most for land can build properties to sell.

Reliance 4IR Realty just won a bid for Juhu Galli (14,000 homes for slum dwellers and 14,000 PAP homes planned), and the 18 cluster slum plots identified by the SRA for redevelopment include areas like Govandi and Chembur, so this push is just getting started.