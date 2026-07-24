Maharashtra government says Mumbai's largest-ever slum redevelopment covers 2,751 acres
Mumbai is rolling out its largest-ever slum redevelopment, with over half the city's slum land, about 2,751 acres, set for a major upgrade.
The Maharashtra government says 2,156 acres are already in progress, while another chunk, spanning 595 acres, has stalled, possibly due to feasibility challenges.
It's all part of a push to make Mumbai "slum-free" and rethink how people live in these neighborhoods.
Mumbai could rehouse over 400,000 families
If all goes as planned, more than 400,000 families/hutments could see new homes and better amenities like schools, health care centers, and parks.
There are 607 projects lined up, including some massive cluster redevelopments, with the first big one in Juhu Lane aiming to rehouse over 28,000 people.
Officials sound hopeful that these changes will bring modern infrastructure and a real boost to quality of life for those living in Mumbai's slums.