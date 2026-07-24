Maharashtra government says Mumbai's largest-ever slum redevelopment covers 2,751 acres

Mumbai is rolling out its largest-ever slum redevelopment, with over half the city's slum land, about 2,751 acres, set for a major upgrade.

The Maharashtra government says 2,156 acres are already in progress, while another chunk, spanning 595 acres, has stalled, possibly due to feasibility challenges.

It's all part of a push to make Mumbai "slum-free" and rethink how people live in these neighborhoods.