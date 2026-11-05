Maharashtra grants 1 time age relaxation for state recruitment exams
Good news if you have been waiting on state job exams in Maharashtra: there is now a one-time age relaxation for state recruitment examinations until December 31, 2027.
This move aims to help candidates who lost eligibility because of delays in the recruitment process.
It covers both recent and upcoming ads by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).
Relaxation extends to other Maharashtra agencies
The age relaxation is not just for MPSC: it extends to other state recruitment agencies too, with the maximum age limit prescribed under the respective service recruitment rules differing from that stipulated in the government resolution dated April 25, 2016.
The change comes after protests from candidates affected by previous delays.
Just a heads-up: original age limits will return on January 1, 2028.
Maharashtra had also offered a similar relaxation back in December 2024 when reservation policy changes caused exam delays.