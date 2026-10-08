Maharashtra heat rises as Sindhudurg calls for morning school timings
India
Maharashtra is dealing with rising October heat and humidity just as the monsoon wraps up, making daily life pretty uncomfortable.
In Sindhudurg, there are calls to shift school timings to mornings so students do not have to brave the worst of the heat; former MLA Vaibhav Naik even asked the education minister to step in.
Mumbai train delays from track expansion
Mumbai's local trains are running late because tracks are expanding in the heat, with emergency distress blocks at several stations and causing delays and diversions.
The hot spell is not over yet. It had put Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on yellow alert earlier in October, so everyone is dealing with discomfort until things cool down.