Maharashtra hit by nonstop rain, Mankhurd chawl collapse kills 6
Maharashtra has been hit hard by nonstop rain: floods and landslides have disrupted life across the state.
In Mumbai's Mankhurd area, a chawl collapse sadly left six people dead and one injured.
The IMD says to expect extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan and Goa, and heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers in Madhya Maharashtra on July 7.
Landslides also affected areas near Lonavala and the busy Mumbai-Pune highway.
Mumbai, Pune under flash flood warnings
Flash flood warnings are up for Mumbai suburbs and Pune, with moderate flash flood risk for Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.
Mumbai's already seen 60% more rain than usual since June 1, including 16cm at Santacruz in just one day, and winds hit up to 70km per hour at Santacruz.
Other states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh are also bracing for light to moderate rain and thunderstorms this week.