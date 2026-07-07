Maharashtra hit by nonstop rain, Mankhurd chawl collapse kills 6

Mumbai, Pune under flash flood warnings

Flash flood warnings are up for Mumbai suburbs and Pune, with moderate flash flood risk for Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.

Mumbai's already seen 60% more rain than usual since June 1, including 16cm at Santacruz in just one day, and winds hit up to 70km per hour at Santacruz.

Other states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh are also bracing for light to moderate rain and thunderstorms this week.