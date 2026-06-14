Maharashtra Home Department opens probe into More's viral stand-up clips India Jun 14, 2026

Maharashtra's Home Department has ordered a probe into Pranit More's content after clips from one of his stand-up shows went viral and sparked outrage online.

The videos, which led to an FIR against More, Himanshu Jangra, and Sejal Pawar, featured jokes about biryani and anatomy classes that many found offensive.

More was seen laughing along, which only added to the backlash.