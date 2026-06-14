Maharashtra Home Department opens probe into More's viral stand-up clips
India
Maharashtra's Home Department has ordered a probe into Pranit More's content after clips from one of his stand-up shows went viral and sparked outrage online.
The videos, which led to an FIR against More, Himanshu Jangra, and Sejal Pawar, featured jokes about biryani and anatomy classes that many found offensive.
More was seen laughing along, which only added to the backlash.
Jangra loses job, Pawar 15-day leave
The controversy hit hard: Jangra lost his job due to the negative attention, while Pawar, an MBBS student, was put on a compulsory 15-day leave.
Meanwhile, cyber police are reviewing all of More's social media content as part of their ongoing investigation.