Maharashtra: How secure are board exams after Class 12 leak?

8 arrests, digital proof of answers being shared found

So far, eight people have been arrested—including teachers, a junior college principal, tuition center staff—and a minor has been detained; one suspect is still missing.

Police managed to recover digital proof showing answers were being shared in groups like "Tech 1."

The board is calling this a "copy case" but says there won't be any re-exam since students were already inside when the leak was discovered.

Now the focus is on figuring out just how far this exam malpractice goes within tuition networks.