Maharashtra: How secure are board exams after Class 12 leak?
Just before the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Math exams, question papers were leaked and shared in WhatsApp groups linked to local tuition classes.
The leak came to light at a Nagpur school on February 18 when invigilators checked a student's phone after a long washroom break and found the Chemistry and Physics papers already circulating.
The Math paper was leaked in another group on February 21.
This has sparked big concerns about how secure board exams really are.
8 arrests, digital proof of answers being shared found
So far, eight people have been arrested—including teachers, a junior college principal, tuition center staff—and a minor has been detained; one suspect is still missing.
Police managed to recover digital proof showing answers were being shared in groups like "Tech 1."
The board is calling this a "copy case" but says there won't be any re-exam since students were already inside when the leak was discovered.
Now the focus is on figuring out just how far this exam malpractice goes within tuition networks.