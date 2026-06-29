Maharashtra imposes stricter Marathi teaching rules from April 17 2026 India Jun 29, 2026

Starting April 17, 2026, stricter penalties apply to schools in Maharashtra (no matter the board or medium) that fail to comply with the existing compulsory Marathi teaching and testing requirement (in place since 2020) from classes one to 10.

Announced by Education Minister Dada Bhuse, this move is meant to boost Marathi language and culture across the state.

Schools that skip out could face hefty fines (up to ₹1 lakh) or even lose their recognition.