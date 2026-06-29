Maharashtra imposes stricter Marathi teaching rules from April 17 2026
Starting April 17, 2026, stricter penalties apply to schools in Maharashtra (no matter the board or medium) that fail to comply with the existing compulsory Marathi teaching and testing requirement (in place since 2020) from classes one to 10.
Announced by Education Minister Dada Bhuse, this move is meant to boost Marathi language and culture across the state.
Schools that skip out could face hefty fines (up to ₹1 lakh) or even lose their recognition.
Maharashtra schools must have Marathi teachers
Schools will need qualified Marathi teachers, regular language exams, and must welcome inspections.
Plus, everyone will sing the state song Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha at school.
CBSE textbooks now include more on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the government says it's fixing mistakes in history books too.