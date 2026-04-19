Maharashtra issues April 20 to 22 weather alert for ghats
India
Heads up, Maharashtra. The state government has issued a weather alert for April 20-22, with stormy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and even some hail expected in the ghat regions of western Maharashtra, Khandesh, Marathwada, and parts of Vidarbha.
Weather changes could start as early as April 19 in some areas.
Farmers asked to secure harvested crops
Farmers have been asked to secure their harvested crops and plan activities around the forecast to avoid damage from strong winds or hail.
The good news? Rainfall is expected to ease by April 22.
Farmers are advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take care during this stormy spell.