Maharashtra just greenlit a ₹22,862cr metro to link Mumbai's 2 airports

Metro Line 8 will run partly underground and partly elevated, stopping at key places like Kurla, LTT, Vashi, Nerul Seawoods, and more—20 stations in total. It'll also connect with three other metro lines and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), making it way easier to switch routes or catch trains.

When can you ride it?

The project framework has been approved, but tendering is yet to begin.

The source gives an intended timeline of five years for completion, though the state has indicated a more ambitious 3.5-year target.

Under the five-year timeline, completion could be around 2031, but the source does not provide any ridership projections.

If you're tired of traffic jams on your way to catch a flight—or just want better city connectivity—this is something to look forward to.