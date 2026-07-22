Maharashtra kicks off Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana 2026

Farmers with loans from district central cooperative banks will get SMS alerts asking them to complete Aadhaar authentication before funds are sent.

This round wraps up by July 31, and next up are those with commercial bank loans.

Not everyone qualifies: legislators, serving and retired government and semi-government employees, income tax payers with non-agricultural income, and office-bearers and employees of cooperative banks are left out.

To get the benefit, farmers need to register on Agristack and finish Aadhaar checks at any of the around 32,000 Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras statewide.

For transparency, beneficiary lists will be posted at local panchayats and banks, so everyone can see who is getting help.