Maharashtra launches India's 1st fully digital census from May 1
Starting May 1, Maharashtra will kick off India's first-ever fully digital census.
From May 1 to May 15, you can fill in your own household details online via the official website; no paperwork needed.
Officials are advising people opting for self-enumeration to use the official website for this step.
Census door-to-door visits and H-prefixed IDs
If you miss the self-enumeration window, don't worry; trained staff will go door-to-door from May 16 to June 14 to help out and make sure no one's left out.
Once individuals complete their online submission, an 11-digit unique identification number beginning with "H" is generated.
The census will cover all residential areas, including migratory populations counted at their place of work under the de facto method, and set things up for a follow-up phase next year.