Maharashtra launches India's 1st fully digital census from May 1

Census door-to-door visits and H-prefixed IDs

If you miss the self-enumeration window, don't worry; trained staff will go door-to-door from May 16 to June 14 to help out and make sure no one's left out.

Once individuals complete their online submission, an 11-digit unique identification number beginning with "H" is generated.

The census will cover all residential areas, including migratory populations counted at their place of work under the de facto method, and set things up for a follow-up phase next year.