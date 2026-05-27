Maharashtra launches ₹260 cr AI project to curb wildlife clashes
Maharashtra is rolling out a ₹260 crore project to help people and wildlife live side by side, using tech to make things safer.
The state will set up AI-powered alert systems in 1,000 villages, plus new control rooms and emergency teams to warn locals when wild animals wander too close.
Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced the move this week, saying it's all about protecting both people and their farms.
Maharashtra plan includes 10 control rooms
The plan includes 10 high-tech control rooms (think police stations for wildlife alerts), two rescue centers, and rapid response teams ready for emergencies.
There will also be local groups involving villagers to assist with animal encounters, mobile squads to relocate animals like boars or deer that damage crops, and even centers to manage monkey and boar populations.
Naik asked officials to speed things up so rural communities can feel safer soon.