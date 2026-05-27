Maharashtra launches ₹260 cr AI project to curb wildlife clashes India May 27, 2026

Maharashtra is rolling out a ₹260 crore project to help people and wildlife live side by side, using tech to make things safer.

The state will set up AI-powered alert systems in 1,000 villages, plus new control rooms and emergency teams to warn locals when wild animals wander too close.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced the move this week, saying it's all about protecting both people and their farms.