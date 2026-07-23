Maharashtra launches ₹44,800cr Urban Challenge Fund for 423 urban centers
Maharashtra just rolled out the Urban Challenge Fund, a massive ₹44,800 crore plan to upgrade 423 cities and towns.
Kicked off on July 22, this project runs through 2030-31 (with a possible three-year extension) and aims to modernize city life, boost local economies, and tackle issues like traffic jams and flooding.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the fund as a "transformational roadmap" for making cities future-ready and financially self-reliant.
Funding mix to upgrade water, waste
The money comes from a mix of government support (up to 25% from the Center), municipal bonds, PPPs, or bank loans (at least 50%), and state or local bodies (the last 25%).
The focus? Upgrading water supply, waste management, public spaces, traffic flow, and flood control.
Big cities will see new convention centers and sports facilities; smaller towns get help accessing loans so they're not left behind.
Dedicated teams will keep projects on track for real impact.