Maharashtra launches ₹44,800cr Urban Challenge Fund for 423 urban centers

Maharashtra just rolled out the Urban Challenge Fund, a massive ₹44,800 crore plan to upgrade 423 cities and towns.

Kicked off on July 22, this project runs through 2030-31 (with a possible three-year extension) and aims to modernize city life, boost local economies, and tackle issues like traffic jams and flooding.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the fund as a "transformational roadmap" for making cities future-ready and financially self-reliant.