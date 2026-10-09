Maharashtra leases 1,200 Haregaon acres to Sarang Lakhani-linked firm

The Maharashtra government is facing backlash for leasing 1,200 acres in Haregaon to a company linked to Supriya Sule's son-in-law, Sarang Lakhani.

The deal, set for 49 years, was allotted without a tender process, raising concerns about fairness and lost revenue.

Social activist Anjali Damania called out the lack of competition, and the move also scraps earlier plans for a green energy park on that land.