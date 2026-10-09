Maharashtra leases 1,200 Haregaon acres to Sarang Lakhani-linked firm
The Maharashtra government is facing backlash for leasing 1,200 acres in Haregaon to a company linked to Supriya Sule's son-in-law, Sarang Lakhani.
The deal, set for 49 years, was allotted without a tender process, raising concerns about fairness and lost revenue.
Social activist Anjali Damania called out the lack of competition, and the move also scraps earlier plans for a green energy park on that land.
Anjali Damania questions no-tender lease
This lease has reopened wounds from colonial times when thousands of acres were taken from local farmers, many are still waiting to get their land back.
Social activist Anjali Damania questioned the allotment of government land to a private company without a tender process and asked why a tender was not floated, and worry about its impact on those farmers.
Supriya Sule has clarified she isn't involved in her son-in-law's business decisions.