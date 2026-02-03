Maharashtra man, sarpanch kill girl to contest panchayat elections
A father from Maharashtra's Nanded district and the local village head were arrested after allegedly killing the man's six-year-old daughter.
The shocking reason: they wanted to get around a rule that only lets people with two kids run in Panchayat elections.
Prachi's body was found in the Nizam Sagar canal a few days ago, leading police to uncover the disturbing motive.
Disturbing details of the case
Pandurang Kondmangale, who had three children, teamed up with sarpanch Ganesh Shinde because he wanted to contest the elections but didn't meet the two-child rule.
They initially considered putting Prachi up for adoption but rejected that option because she would still be registered as his child in the birth certificate—then chose murder instead, staging it as an accident.
Social media helped identify Prachi and connect the dots, leading police to arrest both men.
The case has left many stunned at how far some will go for power.