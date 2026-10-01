Maharashtra mandates Aadhaar for immovable property registrations to prevent fraud

From October 1, 2026, you'll need to verify your Aadhaar to register any immovable property documents in Maharashtra.

This covers everything from buying and selling to mortgages and partition deeds.

The state says this move is all about stopping fake registrations and making property deals more secure.

As Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule put it, no document would be registered without Aadhaar identification, aiming for cleaner, safer transactions.