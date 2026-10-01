Maharashtra mandates Aadhaar for immovable property registrations to prevent fraud
From October 1, 2026, you'll need to verify your Aadhaar to register any immovable property documents in Maharashtra.
This covers everything from buying and selling to mortgages and partition deeds.
The state says this move is all about stopping fake registrations and making property deals more secure.
As Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule put it, no document would be registered without Aadhaar identification, aiming for cleaner, safer transactions.
Aadhaar application proof and guardian consent
If you haven't gotten an Aadhaar number, don't worry: you can still register by showing proof that you have applied for one, along with a government ID and documents establishing the person's relationship with the transaction party.
There is also a special process for minors: they can apply with the consent of their parents or legal guardians.
The idea is to keep things fair so no child or eligible beneficiary will be denied the benefit of document registration solely because an Aadhaar number is not available while boosting transparency and cutting out fraud.