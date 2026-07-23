Maharashtra mandates AI Saathi training for all school teachers
India
Maharashtra is now making it compulsory for all school teachers (classes one through 12) to complete an AI training course called AI Saathi.
The idea is to help teachers use AI tools in their classrooms and schoolwork, making education a bit more tech-savvy.
The program is online, and was developed with the Kotak Education Foundation.
AI Saathi 4 hour online course
It's a four-hour online crash course covering the basics of AI and machine learning: think lesson planning, creating study materials, grading, and handling admin tasks with smart tools.
Teachers need to sign up by August 31 and finish by September 30.
Bonus: this counts toward their yearly professional development hours under NEP 2020.