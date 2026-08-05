Maharashtra mandates free safe drinking water, mandatory signage and penalties
India
Heading out to eat in Maharashtra? Every restaurant and food outlet now has to give you free, safe drinking water; no more being pushed to buy bottled water.
They also need clear signs saying free water is available, and if they skip these rules, they could face fines or even lose their license.
Maharashtra FDA orders hygiene, menu labeling
That's not all: new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines mean restaurants must offer handwashing stations, do staff health checks, and train workers on food safety.
Big chains now have to list calorie counts and allergens on menus too.
As Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe put it, access to clean drinking water is "a fundamental right," and the FDA is cracking down hard on anyone who ignores these changes.