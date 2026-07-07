Maharashtra mandates license, public service vehicle badge for bike taxis

Drivers need domicile certificate, police verification

To get that badge, drivers will need to show a domicile certificate and clear police verification.

Plus, every ride will now contribute ₹2 to a welfare fund supporting drivers, and drivers must pay ₹5 per day to the government.

Authorities are also cracking down on illegal operators (814 unauthorized vehicles were detected between April 2025 and March 2026).

Meanwhile, Uber, Ola, and Rapido just got temporary licenses in Mumbai but have only 30 days to meet these new standards.

The hope? Safer rides, more jobs, and less chaos on the roads.